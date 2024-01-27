Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 63, Melrose 57

Alden-Conger 63, Mankato Loyola 62

Annandale 75, Rockford 42

Apple Valley 54, Eagan 51

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 66, Kimball 53

Austin 88, Rochester Marshall 79

Barnesville 73, Thief River Falls 67

Barnum 75, Two Harbors 69

Battle Lake 67, Parkers Prairie 64

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 71, Sauk Centre 56

Belle Plaine 72, Sibley East 57

Benilde-St Margaret’s 70, Waconia 64

Bethlehem Academy 59, NRHEG 51

Blake 83, Providence Academy 48

Blooming Prairie 68, United South Central 60

Border West 63, Underwood 50

Breck 93, Mounds Park Academy 46

Buffalo 82, Eden Prairie 79

Cannon Falls 71, Pine Island 49

Carlton-Wrenshall 94, Hill City 49

Cass Lake-Bena 89, Blackduck 45

Chaska 57, New Prague 54, OT

Columbia Heights 87, Robbinsdale Cooper 83

Cook County 71, Floodwood 17

Coon Rapids 74, Andover 73

Cretin-Derham Hall 76, Park (Cottage Grove) 38

Cromwell 70, McGregor 49

Dassel-Cokato 63, Litchfield 50

East Ridge 75, White Bear Lake 37

Eastview 61, Rosemount 53

Edina 83, Minnetonka 80

Ely 69, Littlefork-Big Falls 60, OT

Esko 79, Moose Lake/Willow River 63

Fairmont 82, Blue Earth Area 49

Farmington 87, Prior Lake 74

Fillmore Central 69, Grand Meadow 34

Forest Lake 57, Roseville 45

GHEC 67, Nicollet 50

Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, HLWW 68

Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 83, BGMR 32

Heritage Christian Academy 62, Eagle Ridge 49

Hillcrest Lutheran 81, Brandon-Evansville 59

Holy Family Catholic 78, Hutchinson 66

Hopkins 92, St Michael-Albertville 91

Houston 78, Lyle-Pacelli 53

JWP 79, Kenyon-Wanamingo 64

Lake City 65, Rochester Lourdes 40

Lakeville North 76, Burnsville 42

Lakeville South 77, Shakopee 76

Lanesboro 74, Glenville-Emmons 62

LeSueur-Henderson 69, Tri-City United 65

Legacy Christian 89, Hibbing 58

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 79, Mayer Lutheran 61

Mabel-Canton 67, Southland 65

Mankato West 70, Owatonna 68

Maple Grove 63, Rogers 60

Maple Lake 75, Chesterton Academy 57

Maple River 74, Randolph 44

Maranatha 84, New Life Academy 48

Martin County West 80, Madelia 76, OT

Menahga 63, Bertha-Hewitt 51

Minneapolis Edison 84, Twin Cities Academy 58

Minnesota Transitions 63, Exploration 50

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 77, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 43

Mounds View 59, Stillwater 46

Nashwauk-Keewatin 58, Greenway 54

Nevis 83, Pine River-Backus 38

New Ulm 88, Marshall 79

Northern 82, Roseau 55

Ogilvie 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 46

Orono 56, Bloomington Jefferson 44

Osakis 72, Little Falls 69

Park Center 66, Osseo 65

Pipestone 82, St. James Area 59

Red Lake County Central 85, Climax-Fisher 46

Red Wing 74, Albert Lea 71

Redwood Valley 96, Luverne 60

Richfield 71, DeLaSalle 70

Robbinsdale Armstrong 73, Centennial 61

Rochester Century 74, Winona 49

Rochester Mayo 59, Faribault 46

Rothsay 69, Ashby 55

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 80, Jordan 62

Spectrum 95, PACT 64

Spring Grove 67, Schaeffer Academy 44

Spring Lake Park 91, Elk River 60

St Louis Park 97, Chanhassen 95

St. Clair 81, Cleveland 61

St. Cloud Tech 68, Alexandria 59

St. Croix Lutheran 56, Trinity 41

St. Croix Prep 54, Cristo Rey Jesuit 44

St. Paul Harding 95, Community of Peace 31

St. Peter 85, Worthington 73

Stewartville 68, Byron 55

Superior, Wis. 71, Duluth Denfeld 53

Totino-Grace 97, Blaine 61

Wabasso 67, Yellow Medicine East 52

Wadena-Deer Creek 75, New York Mills 38

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Laporte 32

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 79, Fertile-Beltrami 75

Waseca 68, Jackson County Central 64

Watertown-Mayer 59, New London-Spicer 58

Wayzata 92, Minneapolis Washburn 80

West Central 60, Montevideo 46

Woodbury 65, Irondale 61

Zimmerman 81, Pine City 51

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 78, Goodhue 54

