Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 63, Melrose 57
Alden-Conger 63, Mankato Loyola 62
Annandale 75, Rockford 42
Apple Valley 54, Eagan 51
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 66, Kimball 53
Austin 88, Rochester Marshall 79
Barnesville 73, Thief River Falls 67
Barnum 75, Two Harbors 69
Battle Lake 67, Parkers Prairie 64
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 71, Sauk Centre 56
Belle Plaine 72, Sibley East 57
Benilde-St Margaret’s 70, Waconia 64
Bethlehem Academy 59, NRHEG 51
Blake 83, Providence Academy 48
Blooming Prairie 68, United South Central 60
Border West 63, Underwood 50
Breck 93, Mounds Park Academy 46
Buffalo 82, Eden Prairie 79
Cannon Falls 71, Pine Island 49
Carlton-Wrenshall 94, Hill City 49
Cass Lake-Bena 89, Blackduck 45
Chaska 57, New Prague 54, OT
Columbia Heights 87, Robbinsdale Cooper 83
Cook County 71, Floodwood 17
Coon Rapids 74, Andover 73
Cretin-Derham Hall 76, Park (Cottage Grove) 38
Cromwell 70, McGregor 49
Dassel-Cokato 63, Litchfield 50
East Ridge 75, White Bear Lake 37
Eastview 61, Rosemount 53
Edina 83, Minnetonka 80
Ely 69, Littlefork-Big Falls 60, OT
Esko 79, Moose Lake/Willow River 63
Fairmont 82, Blue Earth Area 49
Farmington 87, Prior Lake 74
Fillmore Central 69, Grand Meadow 34
Forest Lake 57, Roseville 45
GHEC 67, Nicollet 50
Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, HLWW 68
Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 83, BGMR 32
Heritage Christian Academy 62, Eagle Ridge 49
Hillcrest Lutheran 81, Brandon-Evansville 59
Holy Family Catholic 78, Hutchinson 66
Hopkins 92, St Michael-Albertville 91
Houston 78, Lyle-Pacelli 53
JWP 79, Kenyon-Wanamingo 64
Lake City 65, Rochester Lourdes 40
Lakeville North 76, Burnsville 42
Lakeville South 77, Shakopee 76
Lanesboro 74, Glenville-Emmons 62
LeSueur-Henderson 69, Tri-City United 65
Legacy Christian 89, Hibbing 58
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 79, Mayer Lutheran 61
Mabel-Canton 67, Southland 65
Mankato West 70, Owatonna 68
Maple Grove 63, Rogers 60
Maple Lake 75, Chesterton Academy 57
Maple River 74, Randolph 44
Maranatha 84, New Life Academy 48
Martin County West 80, Madelia 76, OT
Menahga 63, Bertha-Hewitt 51
Minneapolis Edison 84, Twin Cities Academy 58
Minnesota Transitions 63, Exploration 50
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 77, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 43
Mounds View 59, Stillwater 46
Nashwauk-Keewatin 58, Greenway 54
Nevis 83, Pine River-Backus 38
New Ulm 88, Marshall 79
Northern 82, Roseau 55
Ogilvie 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 46
Orono 56, Bloomington Jefferson 44
Osakis 72, Little Falls 69
Park Center 66, Osseo 65
Pipestone 82, St. James Area 59
Red Lake County Central 85, Climax-Fisher 46
Red Wing 74, Albert Lea 71
Redwood Valley 96, Luverne 60
Richfield 71, DeLaSalle 70
Robbinsdale Armstrong 73, Centennial 61
Rochester Century 74, Winona 49
Rochester Mayo 59, Faribault 46
Rothsay 69, Ashby 55
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 80, Jordan 62
Spectrum 95, PACT 64
Spring Grove 67, Schaeffer Academy 44
Spring Lake Park 91, Elk River 60
St Louis Park 97, Chanhassen 95
St. Clair 81, Cleveland 61
St. Cloud Tech 68, Alexandria 59
St. Croix Lutheran 56, Trinity 41
St. Croix Prep 54, Cristo Rey Jesuit 44
St. Paul Harding 95, Community of Peace 31
St. Peter 85, Worthington 73
Stewartville 68, Byron 55
Superior, Wis. 71, Duluth Denfeld 53
Totino-Grace 97, Blaine 61
Wabasso 67, Yellow Medicine East 52
Wadena-Deer Creek 75, New York Mills 38
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Laporte 32
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 79, Fertile-Beltrami 75
Waseca 68, Jackson County Central 64
Watertown-Mayer 59, New London-Spicer 58
Wayzata 92, Minneapolis Washburn 80
West Central 60, Montevideo 46
Woodbury 65, Irondale 61
Zimmerman 81, Pine City 51
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 78, Goodhue 54
___
