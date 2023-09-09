Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GC 55, Panorama, Panora 44

Akron-Westfield 20, Hinton 13

Alburnett 33, Beckman, Dyersville 6

Algona 33, Estherville-Lincoln Central 28

Ankeny Centennial 42, Cedar Falls 13

Aplington-Parkersburg 35, South Hardin 26

Audubon 62, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34

Baxter 35, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 34, OT

Bedford 41, Lenox 30

Belle Plaine 53, Moravia 46

Bettendorf 48, Urbandale 10

Bishop Garrigan 49, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 13

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 29, Sioux City, East 21

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

Burlington 18, Keokuk 13

CAM, Anita 76, East Mills 14

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 0

Central City 42, Edgewood-Colesburg 20

Central Decatur, Leon 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 16

Central Lee, Donnellson 17, Durant-Bennett 10

Central Lyon 70, West Sioux 7

Cherokee, Washington 42, Ridge View 21

Clarksville 36, Janesville 15

Clear Lake 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 6

Colfax-Mingo 20, Saydel 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 47, Collins-Maxwell 6

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 40, Des Moines, East 20

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 26, Storm Lake 24

Creston 48, Ballard 28

Dallas Center-Grimes 35, Fort Dodge 0

Davenport, North 35, Marshalltown 21

Davis County, Bloomfield 23, Eldon Cardinal 12

Denver 35, North Fayette Valley 14

Des Moines Christian 44, Clarke, Osceola 35

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Ankeny 14

Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Dubuque, Senior 7

Dunkerton 66, GMG, Garwin 32

Earlham 40, IKM-Manning 33

East Sac County 24, Missouri Valley 12

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36, East Marshall, LeGrand 29

Emmetsburg 46, Sheldon 20

Fairfield 23, Washington 20

Forest City 41, Eagle Grove 14

Fremont Mills, Tabor 47, Stanton 24

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, Alta-Aurelia 7

Gilbert 27, Mason City 15

Glidden-Ralston 22, Colo-NESCO 18

Greene County 41, Atlantic 6

Grinnell 46, Oskaloosa 6

Grundy Center 38, Pella Christian 6

Harlan 17, Glenwood 14

Harris-Lake Park 34, Northwood-Kensett 27

Indianola 30, Pella 21

Interstate 35,Truro 21, Woodward-Granger 20

Knoxville 34, South Tama County, Tama 7

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 21, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 14, OT

Lamoni 50, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 22

Lawton-Bronson 33, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7

Le Mars 49, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42

Lewis Central 38, ADM, Adel 31

Lisbon 34, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 28

Lone Tree 49, Midland, Wyoming 30

MFL-Mar-Mac 43, New Hampton 31

MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Okoboji, Milford 6

Madrid 35, Mount Ayr 34

Marion 34, Center Point-Urbana 19

Mt Vernon 19, Benton Community 7

Murray 69, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6

Nashua-Plainfield 46, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Nevada 27, PCM, Monroe 7

Newell-Fonda 54, Woodbine 46

North Butler, Greene 25, West Fork, Sheffield 0

North Tama, Traer 34, AGWSR, Ackley 18

North Union 46, Belmond-Klemme 0

Ogden 20, Perry 14

Osage 15, Dike-New Hartford 14

Red Oak 30, West Central Valley, Stuart 28

Regina, Iowa City 45, Mediapolis 7

Roland-Story, Story City 29, South Hamilton, Jewell 20

Saint Ansgar 24, West Hancock, Britt 15

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Sioux City, West 14

Shenandoah 45, Nodaway Valley 8

Sibley-Ocheyedan 29, South O’Brien, Paullina 13

Sidney 52, Griswold 14

Sigourney-Keota 41, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35

Sioux Center 41, Unity Christian 8

Solon 41, Central Clinton, DeWitt 6

South Central Calhoun 34, Riverside, Oakland 28

Southeast Polk 42, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7

Southeast Valley 28, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52, East Union, Afton 14

Southwest Valley 32, Grand View Christian 28

Spirit Lake 48, Spencer 21

Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Oelwein 6

Tipton 35, Mt Pleasant 7

Treynor 34, Clarinda 28, OT

Tri-Center, Neola 49, West Monona 0

Underwood 45, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Van Buren, Keosauqua 28, Highland, Riverside 22

Van Meter 52, Humboldt 14

Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Clinton 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 27, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0

Waterloo, East 39, Charles City 36

Waukee 42, Sioux City, North 0

Wayne, Corydon 30, Martensdale-St. Marys 26

Webster City 21, North Polk, Alleman 20

West Branch 30, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 23

West Lyon, Inwood 49, OA-BCIG 0

Western Christian 41, Pocahontas 0

Williamsburg 49, Clear Creek-Amana 20

Wilton 26, Camanche 6

Winfield-Mount Union 34, WACO, Wayland 8

Woodbury Central, Moville 39, Logan-Magnolia 14

