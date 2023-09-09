Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 40, Bagley 12

Adrian 35, Martin County West 12

Albany 43, Melrose 0

Alexandria 20, Monticello 18

Annandale 41, Breck 6

Anoka 34, St. Michael-Albertville 19

Ashby 32, Rothsay 30

Austin 38, Academy 14

BOLD 67, MACCRAY 7

Barnesville 36, Roseau 0

Becker 53, Providence Academy 21

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 44, West Central 14

Bemidji 14, Cretin-Derham Hall 7

Bethlehem Academy 22, Rushford-Peterson 14

Bloomington Jefferson 24, St. Cloud Tech 13

Border West 46, Hancock 28

Braham 42, Mille Lacs Co-op 6

Brainerd 39, Elk River 35

Browerville/Eagle Valley 30, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 24

Buffalo 56, Hopkins 14

Byron 27, Benilde-St Margaret’s 14

Caledonia 47, St. Charles 6

Canby 12, Lakeview 6

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 28, Mountain Lake Area 22

Centennial 38, Blaine 20

Champlin Park 25, Maple Grove 24

Chanhassen 35, Owatonna 14

Chatfield 45, La Crescent 6

Cherry 80, Cass Lake-Bena 6

Chisago Lakes 35, Cambridge-Isanti 28

Clearbrook-Gonvick 42, NCEUH 8

Concordia Academy 30, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 23

Coon Rapids 19, Osseo 15

Cromwell 28, Bertha-Hewitt 0

Dassel-Cokato 56, Holy Family Catholic 12

Detroit Lakes 42, Perham 21

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 33, Fergus Falls 14

Duluth Denfeld 24, Grand Rapids 21

Eagan 40, Rochester Mayo 14

East Central 16, Ely 0

Eastview 21, Roseville 7

Eden Prairie 36, Edina 14

Eden Valley-Watkins 52, St. Cloud Cathedral 13

Edgerton 60, Renville County West 20

Fairmont 49, Belle Plaine 14

Fertile-Beltrami 58, Park Christian 14

Fridley 18, Zimmerman 15

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 40, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8

Goodhue 41, Winona Cotter 0

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50, BGMR 6

Hastings 9, Two Rivers 7

Hawley 19, Frazee 6

Hermantown 41, Cloquet 7

Hillcrest Lutheran 68, Ortonville 42

Hills-Beaver Creek 22, Lanesboro 14

Holdingford 40, Royalton 0

Houston 46, Mabel-Canton 6

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21, Montevideo 6

Hutchinson 30, Delano 7

Jackson County Central 43, Worthington 0

Jordan 49, Luverne 7

Kenyon-Wanamingo 34, Lewiston-Altura 6

Kittson County Central 18, Northern Freeze 14

Lac qui Parle Valley 13, Dawson-Boyd 7

Lake Park-Audubon 26, Menahga 6

Lakeville North 14, Rosemount 11

Lakeville South 35, Farmington 14

LeRoy-Ostrander 63, Alden-Conger 28

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 42, Medford 0

Litchfield 48, St. Cloud Apollo 15

Little Falls 15, East Grand Forks 14

Littlefork-Big Falls 30, Blackduck 24

MACA 40, Thief River Falls 21

Mahnomen/Waubun 42, Polk County West 8

Mahtomedi 48, St. Paul Central 10

Mankato East 42, Apple Valley 21

Mankato West 35, Andover 21

Maple River 22, Redwood Valley 19

Marshall 28, Willmar 21

Mayer-Lutheran 30, St Clair/Loyola 6

Mesabi East 18, Crosby-Ironton 8

Milaca 19, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14

Minneapolis Henry 62, St. Paul Como Park 16

Minneapolis Roosevelt 24, Twin Cities Academy 6

Minneota 63, Yellow Medicine East 19

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 23, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0

Minnetonka 22, Wayzata 21

Moose Lake/Willow River 26, Aitkin 0

Mound Westonka 27, Winona, Kan. 11

Mountain Iron-Buhl 67, Lake of the Woods 0

Nevis 55, Sebeka 16

New London-Spicer 10, Foley 6

New Prague 35, Chaska 7

New Ulm 29, Albert Lea 12

New York Mills 38, Pine River-Backus 0

Nicollet 59, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8

North Branch 61, Rock Ridge 36

Northfield 39, Faribault 0

Ogilvie 83, Carlton-Wrenshall 20

Orono 30, Big Lake 0

Osakis 28, Kimball 14

Ottertail Central 34, Underwood 23

Park (Cottage Grove) 41, Burnsville 39

Park (Cottage Grove) 64, Bloomington Kennedy 6

Park Rapids 35, Crookston 7

Parkers Prairie 49, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

Paynesville 14, Maple Lake 0

Pequot Lakes 62, Pine City 0

Pierz 26, Rockford 14

Pine Island 36, Red Wing 13

Pipestone 34, LeSueur-Henderson 33

Princeton 46, DeLaSalle 22

Proctor 66, Esko 6

Randolph 46, United South Central 12

Red Lake County 60, Red Lake 0

Robbinsdale Armstrong 42, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 0

Robbinsdale Cooper 41, Minneapolis Southwest 6

Rochester Century 35, Irondale 14

Rochester Lourdes 21, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6

Rocori 27, Minneapolis North 12

Rogers 51, Moorhead 28

Rush City 22, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 20, Wabasso 7

Sauk Centre 46, Minnewaska 8

Shakopee 28, Prior Lake 7

Sleepy Eye 24, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 14

Southland 69, Madelia 12

Spring Grove 34, Grand Meadow 12

Spring Lake Park 14, St. Francis 13

Springfield 27, Murray County Central 14

St. Agnes 21, Hill-Murray 12

St. Anthony 28, Columbia Heights 24

St. Croix Lutheran 35, Spectrum 15

St. James Area 32, Windom 22

St. Thomas Academy 28, Waconia 7

Staples-Motley 28, Breckenridge 27

Stephen-Argyle 26, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 7

Stewartville 40, Kasson-Mantorville 10

Tartan 6, St. Paul Highland Park 0

Totino-Grace 17, Simley 0

Tri-City United 31, Sibley East 8

Triton 14, Blue Earth Area 8

United North Central 28, North Woods 0

Upsala/Swanville 43, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Verndale 44, Laporte 14

Wabasha-Kellogg 37, Hayfield 8

Wadena-Deer Creek 26, Pillager 20

Waseca 42, St. Peter 0

Watertown-Mayer 31, Minneapolis South 14

Win-E-Mac 46, Fosston 15

