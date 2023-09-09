Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 40, Bagley 12
Adrian 35, Martin County West 12
Albany 43, Melrose 0
Alexandria 20, Monticello 18
Annandale 41, Breck 6
Anoka 34, St. Michael-Albertville 19
Ashby 32, Rothsay 30
Austin 38, Academy 14
BOLD 67, MACCRAY 7
Barnesville 36, Roseau 0
Becker 53, Providence Academy 21
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 44, West Central 14
Bemidji 14, Cretin-Derham Hall 7
Bethlehem Academy 22, Rushford-Peterson 14
Bloomington Jefferson 24, St. Cloud Tech 13
Border West 46, Hancock 28
Braham 42, Mille Lacs Co-op 6
Brainerd 39, Elk River 35
Browerville/Eagle Valley 30, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 24
Buffalo 56, Hopkins 14
Byron 27, Benilde-St Margaret’s 14
Caledonia 47, St. Charles 6
Canby 12, Lakeview 6
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 28, Mountain Lake Area 22
Centennial 38, Blaine 20
Champlin Park 25, Maple Grove 24
Chanhassen 35, Owatonna 14
Chatfield 45, La Crescent 6
Cherry 80, Cass Lake-Bena 6
Chisago Lakes 35, Cambridge-Isanti 28
Clearbrook-Gonvick 42, NCEUH 8
Concordia Academy 30, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 23
Coon Rapids 19, Osseo 15
Cromwell 28, Bertha-Hewitt 0
Dassel-Cokato 56, Holy Family Catholic 12
Detroit Lakes 42, Perham 21
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 33, Fergus Falls 14
Duluth Denfeld 24, Grand Rapids 21
Eagan 40, Rochester Mayo 14
East Central 16, Ely 0
Eastview 21, Roseville 7
Eden Prairie 36, Edina 14
Eden Valley-Watkins 52, St. Cloud Cathedral 13
Edgerton 60, Renville County West 20
Fairmont 49, Belle Plaine 14
Fertile-Beltrami 58, Park Christian 14
Fridley 18, Zimmerman 15
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 40, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8
Goodhue 41, Winona Cotter 0
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50, BGMR 6
Hastings 9, Two Rivers 7
Hawley 19, Frazee 6
Hermantown 41, Cloquet 7
Hillcrest Lutheran 68, Ortonville 42
Hills-Beaver Creek 22, Lanesboro 14
Holdingford 40, Royalton 0
Houston 46, Mabel-Canton 6
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21, Montevideo 6
Hutchinson 30, Delano 7
Jackson County Central 43, Worthington 0
Jordan 49, Luverne 7
Kenyon-Wanamingo 34, Lewiston-Altura 6
Kittson County Central 18, Northern Freeze 14
Lac qui Parle Valley 13, Dawson-Boyd 7
Lake Park-Audubon 26, Menahga 6
Lakeville North 14, Rosemount 11
Lakeville South 35, Farmington 14
LeRoy-Ostrander 63, Alden-Conger 28
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 42, Medford 0
Litchfield 48, St. Cloud Apollo 15
Little Falls 15, East Grand Forks 14
Littlefork-Big Falls 30, Blackduck 24
MACA 40, Thief River Falls 21
Mahnomen/Waubun 42, Polk County West 8
Mahtomedi 48, St. Paul Central 10
Mankato East 42, Apple Valley 21
Mankato West 35, Andover 21
Maple River 22, Redwood Valley 19
Marshall 28, Willmar 21
Mayer-Lutheran 30, St Clair/Loyola 6
Mesabi East 18, Crosby-Ironton 8
Milaca 19, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14
Minneapolis Henry 62, St. Paul Como Park 16
Minneapolis Roosevelt 24, Twin Cities Academy 6
Minneota 63, Yellow Medicine East 19
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 23, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0
Minnetonka 22, Wayzata 21
Moose Lake/Willow River 26, Aitkin 0
Mound Westonka 27, Winona, Kan. 11
Mountain Iron-Buhl 67, Lake of the Woods 0
Nevis 55, Sebeka 16
New London-Spicer 10, Foley 6
New Prague 35, Chaska 7
New Ulm 29, Albert Lea 12
New York Mills 38, Pine River-Backus 0
Nicollet 59, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8
North Branch 61, Rock Ridge 36
Northfield 39, Faribault 0
Ogilvie 83, Carlton-Wrenshall 20
Orono 30, Big Lake 0
Osakis 28, Kimball 14
Ottertail Central 34, Underwood 23
Park (Cottage Grove) 41, Burnsville 39
Park (Cottage Grove) 64, Bloomington Kennedy 6
Park Rapids 35, Crookston 7
Parkers Prairie 49, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0
Paynesville 14, Maple Lake 0
Pequot Lakes 62, Pine City 0
Pierz 26, Rockford 14
Pine Island 36, Red Wing 13
Pipestone 34, LeSueur-Henderson 33
Princeton 46, DeLaSalle 22
Proctor 66, Esko 6
Randolph 46, United South Central 12
Red Lake County 60, Red Lake 0
Robbinsdale Armstrong 42, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 0
Robbinsdale Cooper 41, Minneapolis Southwest 6
Rochester Century 35, Irondale 14
Rochester Lourdes 21, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6
Rocori 27, Minneapolis North 12
Rogers 51, Moorhead 28
Rush City 22, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 20, Wabasso 7
Sauk Centre 46, Minnewaska 8
Shakopee 28, Prior Lake 7
Sleepy Eye 24, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 14
Southland 69, Madelia 12
Spring Grove 34, Grand Meadow 12
Spring Lake Park 14, St. Francis 13
Springfield 27, Murray County Central 14
St. Agnes 21, Hill-Murray 12
St. Anthony 28, Columbia Heights 24
St. Croix Lutheran 35, Spectrum 15
St. James Area 32, Windom 22
St. Thomas Academy 28, Waconia 7
Staples-Motley 28, Breckenridge 27
Stephen-Argyle 26, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 7
Stewartville 40, Kasson-Mantorville 10
Tartan 6, St. Paul Highland Park 0
Totino-Grace 17, Simley 0
Tri-City United 31, Sibley East 8
Triton 14, Blue Earth Area 8
United North Central 28, North Woods 0
Upsala/Swanville 43, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0
Verndale 44, Laporte 14
Wabasha-Kellogg 37, Hayfield 8
Wadena-Deer Creek 26, Pillager 20
Waseca 42, St. Peter 0
Watertown-Mayer 31, Minneapolis South 14
Win-E-Mac 46, Fosston 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..