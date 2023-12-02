Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 66, Hawley 48

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 71, Yellow Medicine East 37

Avail Academy 55, Park Christian 53

Bertha-Hewitt 66, Swanville 33

Braham 81, McGregor 45

Cambridge-Isanti 65, Elk River 62

Central 64, Maple River 50

Century, N.D. 79, Moorhead 57

Chisholm 59, Two Harbors 53

Concordia Academy 90, Community of Peace 55

Delano 82, Chisago Lakes 67

Detroit Lakes 58, Pequot Lakes 56

Duluth Denfeld 75, Kasson-Mantorville 62

Ely 61, Hill City 57

Fairmont 69, Tri-City United 48

Farmington 80, Rochester Century 78

Fergus Falls 83, Breckenridge 38

Foley 85, Princeton 63

Grand Rapids 76, Little Falls 62

Greenway 55, Rush City 53

Hastings 89, Blake 58

Hayfield 45, Le Roy-Ostrander 43

Hiawatha 89, Christ’s Household of Faith 73

Hutchinson 70, Zimmerman 41

Irondale 63, St. Thomas Academy 51

Jackson County Central 67, Blue Earth Area 65

Lake Park-Audubon 55, Ashby 53

Legacy Christian 98, North Lakes Academy 39

Liberty Classical 60, St. Paul Como Park 57

Maple Grove 64, Champlin Park 58

Marshall 91, St. Cloud Apollo 76

Math and Science 56, Eagle Ridge 53

Menahga 63, Pine River-Backus 56

Minnetonka 85, Prior Lake 63

Montevideo 57, Central Minnesota Christian 49

Mounds Park Academy 48, Nova 43

New Richmond, Wis. 73, Bloomington Kennedy 38

New Ulm 78, Rocori 73

North Branch 89, Pine City 48

Ortonville 72, Community Christian 32

Providence Academy 55, Mayer Lutheran 53

Red Lake County Central 68, Thief River Falls 35

Red Wing 87, East Central 45

Roseau 79, Stephen-Argyle 63

Sartell-St. Stephen 69, Bemidji 67

Sebeka 64, Parkers Prairie 62

Sleepy Eye 64, Murray County Central 60

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 83, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54

Southwest Minnesota Christian 85, Luverne 71

St. Agnes 72, Heritage Christian Academy 65

St. James Area 84, GHEC 47

Twin Cities Academy 76, Brooklyn Center 63

United Christian 79, Bethlehem Academy 35

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 63, Verndale 54

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 80, Crookston 59

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50, LeSueur-Henderson 45

Western Christian, Iowa 75, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60

Win-E-Mac 93, Kittson Central 87

