Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 66, Hawley 48
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 71, Yellow Medicine East 37
Avail Academy 55, Park Christian 53
Bertha-Hewitt 66, Swanville 33
Braham 81, McGregor 45
Cambridge-Isanti 65, Elk River 62
Central 64, Maple River 50
Century, N.D. 79, Moorhead 57
Chisholm 59, Two Harbors 53
Concordia Academy 90, Community of Peace 55
Delano 82, Chisago Lakes 67
Detroit Lakes 58, Pequot Lakes 56
Duluth Denfeld 75, Kasson-Mantorville 62
Ely 61, Hill City 57
Fairmont 69, Tri-City United 48
Farmington 80, Rochester Century 78
Fergus Falls 83, Breckenridge 38
Foley 85, Princeton 63
Grand Rapids 76, Little Falls 62
Greenway 55, Rush City 53
Hastings 89, Blake 58
Hayfield 45, Le Roy-Ostrander 43
Hiawatha 89, Christ’s Household of Faith 73
Hutchinson 70, Zimmerman 41
Irondale 63, St. Thomas Academy 51
Jackson County Central 67, Blue Earth Area 65
Lake Park-Audubon 55, Ashby 53
Legacy Christian 98, North Lakes Academy 39
Liberty Classical 60, St. Paul Como Park 57
Maple Grove 64, Champlin Park 58
Marshall 91, St. Cloud Apollo 76
Math and Science 56, Eagle Ridge 53
Menahga 63, Pine River-Backus 56
Minnetonka 85, Prior Lake 63
Montevideo 57, Central Minnesota Christian 49
Mounds Park Academy 48, Nova 43
New Richmond, Wis. 73, Bloomington Kennedy 38
New Ulm 78, Rocori 73
North Branch 89, Pine City 48
Ortonville 72, Community Christian 32
Providence Academy 55, Mayer Lutheran 53
Red Lake County Central 68, Thief River Falls 35
Red Wing 87, East Central 45
Roseau 79, Stephen-Argyle 63
Sartell-St. Stephen 69, Bemidji 67
Sebeka 64, Parkers Prairie 62
Sleepy Eye 64, Murray County Central 60
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 83, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54
Southwest Minnesota Christian 85, Luverne 71
St. Agnes 72, Heritage Christian Academy 65
St. James Area 84, GHEC 47
Twin Cities Academy 76, Brooklyn Center 63
United Christian 79, Bethlehem Academy 35
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 63, Verndale 54
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 80, Crookston 59
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50, LeSueur-Henderson 45
Western Christian, Iowa 75, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60
Win-E-Mac 93, Kittson Central 87
