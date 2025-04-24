Friday’s NBA games: Bucks-Pacers, Magic-Celtics, Wolves-Lakers all set for Game 3s

The Orlando Magic have been here before. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been here before. And LeBron James, well, he’s been basically everywhere before.

As the first full week of the NBA playoffs draws to a close, the matchups start to shift locations — with three Game 3s on tap for Friday night serving as the first home games for Orlando, Milwaukee and Minnesota.

The Magic trail the Boston Celtics 2-0, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks trail the Indiana Pacers 2-0, while the Timberwolves are tied with James and the Los Angeles Lakers at a game apiece.

“We need to be even better on Friday going into Minnesota,” James said after the Lakers won Game 2 in Los Angeles. “That’s what the playoffs are all about. You need to stay even-keeled, no matter what’s going on.”

It will be difficult for the Magic to stay that way, knowing what the stakes are. Same goes for the Bucks.

The good news is, they’re at home. The bad news is, a loss on Friday puts them in a 3-0 hole and that has never successfully been escaped from in NBA history. Orlando was in this same spot last year and fought back to 2-2, then 3-3 even, before falling in a first-round Game 7 at Cleveland.

“We’ve done it before,” Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Take it one game at a time. Boston, they did exactly what they were supposed to do. They took care of home. And, you know, it doesn’t become a series until the home team loses.”

The Bucks got a lift in Game 2 from the return of Damian Lillard, who had been out with deep vein thrombosis in his leg. Lillard will get to be welcomed back by his home fans Friday night, which surely will provide another lift.

“He actually came through great,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said when asked Thursday about Lillard’s status. “Felt great. A little sore. … I felt there were times, I don’t know if exhaustion is the word, but there were times he was clearly tired. I thought it showed on the other more than on the offensive end.”

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

When/Where to Watch: Game 3, 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Celtics lead, 2-0.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Celtics by 5.5.

What to Know: Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s status is unclear after a bone bruise in his right wrist kept him out of Game 2. With a 2-0 series lead, Boston probably isn’t feeling a slew of pressure to rush Tatum back into the lineup. Orlando has played Boston relatively even in the first halves of games so far (Celtics 98, Magic 96 is the combined score there) but it’s been Celtics runaways after halftime (114-90 combined score). Coming home could swing that in Orlando’s favor, but it’s hardly going to be automatic. The Celtics were exceptional on the road this season and it’s clear that Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will need a third scoring option to help take some of the pressure off their shoulders. Watch the fouling situation — Boston took the fewest free throws in the league this season, but has gotten 51 attempts to Orlando’s 35 in the first two games.

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

When/Where to Watch: Game 3, 8 p.m. EDT (ESPNU, NBA TV)

Series: Pacers lead, 2-0.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Bucks by 5.5.

What to Know: This will be the 18th game between the teams since November 2023 — Indiana is 11-6 in the previous 17 — and no two NBA franchises have faced off more often since the start of last season than the Bucks and Pacers. Expect offense, since teams that have scored 120 or more points in a Bucks-Pacers game have gone 13-3 over the last two seasons. This will be desperation time for Milwaukee, which is seeking to avoid a third consecutive first-round exit. Those Bucks fans seeking a crazy reason for optimism can find one in that last time Milwaukee trailed a series 2-0 was the 2021 NBA Finals, which it won in six games (one of two 0-2 comebacks the Bucks had that season). Indiana has a 2-0 series lead for just the second time in the last 20 years.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

When/Where to Watch: Game 3, 9:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Tied, 1-1.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Timberwolves by 3.5.

What to Know: The Lakers scored 95 points in Game 1 and lost by 22, then scored 94 points in Game 2 and won because the defense was just that much better. The Timberwolves connected on 21 3-pointers in the opener, then made only five in Game 2 — a 48-point difference from beyond the arc. That sort of stinginess isn’t realistically sustainable for the Lakers, but it obviously provides some sort of blueprint especially with the knowledge that they’ll now have to win at least once in Minneapolis in order to win the series. Wolves star Anthony Edwards said his shoulder is fine after taking a hit early in Game 2. This is the 21st time that James has gone into a Game 3 after his team split the first two games, so he knows better than anyone the pressure that comes with such a situation.

Associated Press writer Rich Rovito in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

