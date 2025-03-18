Freshman Sarah Strong a key piece for a UConn team eyeing a record 12th national title

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong came to UConn as the top-rated player in her recruiting class. She has not disappointed with one of the best freshman seasons in UConn history. She had double-doubles in all three Big East tournament games. Now, Strong and the Huskies head into the 2025 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament as a No. 2 seed and one of the top contenders to be cutting down the nets at the Final Four in Tampa.

