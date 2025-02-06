Free agent Tiffany Hayes signs with the expansion Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries have their first big free agent signing with Tiffany Hayes joining the expansion franchise. The reigning WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year signed with Golden State on Thursday. The 35-year-old Hayes averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists during her 12-year career, playing with Atlanta, Connecticut and Las Vegas. Hayes is reunited with former Aces assistant Natalie Nakase, who is the Valkyries head coach. The Valkyries had tried to get a few other WNBA free agents to come to Golden State, but hadn’t had any luck.

