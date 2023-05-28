Franco’s late goal rallies Dynamo to 2-1 victory over Austin

HOUSTON (AP) — Iván Franco scored his first career goal late in the second half and the Houston Dynamo rallied to beat Austin FC 2-1. Austin (4-6-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute on a goal by Gyasi Zardes with an assist from Nick Lima. It was Zardes’ third netter of the season. Héctor Herrera scored for a third time this season — unassisted in the 37th minute to pull Houston even. Franco used assists from Daniel Steres and Herrera to score the winner in the 87th minute. It was the 23-year-old rookie’s 12th appearance for the Dynamo this season, including seven starts.

