Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has launched a charitable fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation with grants totaling $250,000. Tiafoe is a 25-year-old from Maryland who recently moved into the top 10 in the tennis rankings. He reached the semifinals at last year’s U.S. Open. That tournament starts again in August. Tiafoe announced the start of The Frances Tiafoe Fund during an event at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Maryland. That is where he learned to play the sport because his father helped build the site and then worked as a maintenance man there.

