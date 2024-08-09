France has booed Joel Embiid throughout the Olympics. Now the US faces France for basketball gold

PARIS (AP) — Joel Embiid has dealt with heckles, hollers and snickers from French fans for choosing to play with the U.S. in the Paris Olympics despite an opportunity to suit up for France. The 2022–23 NBA MVP responded to his critics by helping fuel the Americans’ comeback win over Serbia to advance to the gold-medal game against the Olympic host nation that’s hated on him. It was arguably one of the biggest moments of Embiid’s basketball career. And it showed why the U.S. wanted him on this team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.