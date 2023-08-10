Former Super Bowl champion Bashaud Breeland facing stolen vehicle, firearms and drug charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former NFL cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who had an interception in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl 54 win over the San Francisco 49ers, is facing multiple charges after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle, firearms and illegal drugs.

The 31-year-old Breeland is facing charges that include possession of a stolen motor vehicle, altering serial numbers, altering a title, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Breeland, who played eight seasons in the NFL, was booked into Mecklenburg County Jail early Tuesday, according to jail records.

He’s since been released on $30,000 bond.

The Allendale, South Carolina, native played football at Clemson and was selected by the Washington Commanders in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. Breeland last played in the NFL in 2021 with the Minnesota Vikings.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.