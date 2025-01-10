Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck says he has committed to Miami for 2025 season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck is heading to Miami.

Beck, the now-former Georgia quarterback, has pushed his NFL plans back a year and is committed to play next season at Miami, making the announcement known Friday and becoming another huge transfer portal acquisition for the Hurricanes.

Beck delivered the news on social media with a simple two-word message: “Go Canes,” he wrote, along with an image of himself in a Miami uniform and with “Committed” and “305 Bound” on the photo.

The primary area code for the Miami area is 305.

Before saying anything publicly, Beck signed a grant-in-aid agreement with the Hurricanes, said a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side revealed that detail.

The move means Beck — who is recovering from elbow surgery performed in December to repair his right ulnar collateral ligament — is presumably taking over as Cam Ward’s replacement as Miami’s starter for the 2025 season. Beck originally declared for the NFL draft, then entered the transfer portal earlier this week and now will wind up at Miami.

Beck is dating Miami women’s basketball guard Hanna Cavinder. Shortly after Beck’s announcement, she posted “It’s a great day to be a miami hurricane” — and the school’s women’s basketball account on X made a cryptic reference to the football news with a post showing what it described as Hanna Cavinder’s top assists this season.

“Welcome to the good life,” Haley Cavinder, Hanna’s twin and Miami women’s teammate, posted on Beck’s Instagram.

Beck spent five seasons at Georgia, the last two as the Bulldogs’ primary starter.

Beck has completed 68% of his passes — 628 of 923 — for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his college career. He appeared in 39 games for Georgia, 27 of them in the last two seasons. The Bulldogs went 24-3 in those 27 games.

He now could follow a similar path as Ward, who also strongly considered the 2024 NFL draft before deciding to join Miami.

Ward rewrote the Miami record book this season, completing 305 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns — all of those new Miami single-season records. He also will depart as the Hurricanes’ leader in completion percentage at 67.2%, breaking the school season mark (65.8%, set in 2023 by Tyler Van Dyke) and career mark (64.3% by D’Eriq King in 2020 and 2021).

Ward is widely considered to be a player that could go No. 1 overall in this year’s NFL draft.

It was expected that Miami would at least pursue a quarterback in the portal. Emory Williams played the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl for Miami after Ward’s day there was declared over at halftime; Williams completed 5 of 14 passes for 26 yards in that game, and the Hurricanes wasted a 10-point second-half lead on the way to a 42-41 loss against Iowa State.

