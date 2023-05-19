Former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez back in major leagues with Mets

By The Associated Press
FILE - Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sánchez (24) works behind the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. Former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez is back in the major leagues, this time with the New York Mets. Sánchez's contract was selected by the Mets on Friday, May 19, 2023, from Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .308 with one homer, five RBIs, nine walks and 10 strikeouts in eight games. His deal calls for a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Cammett]

NEW YORK (AP) — Former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez is back in the major leagues, this time with the New York Mets. Sánchez’s contract was selected by the Mets from Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .308 with one homer, five RBIs, nine walks and 10 strikeouts in eight games. His deal calls for a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues. He signed a minor league contract with the Mets on May 9, a week after he was released from a minor league deal with San Francisco.

