Former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez back in major league with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez is back in the major leagues, this time with the New York Mets. Sánchez’s contract was selected by the Mets from Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .308 with one homer, five RBIs, nine walks and 10 strikeouts in eight games. His deal calls for a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues. He signed a minor league contract with the Mets on May 9, a week after he was released from a minor league deal with San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.