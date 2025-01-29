Foot Locker Brings the Heat and Heart to NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco Bay Area

“The Heart of Sneakers” Returns to NBA All-Star with an Immersive Activation Featuring Exclusive Sneaker Drops, Community Engagement, and Star-Studded NBA Talent, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and More

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) today announced its highly anticipated return to NBA All-Star 2025, taking place in the San Francisco Bay Area. For the second consecutive year, Foot Locker is demonstrating its continued leadership position in basketball culture with a dynamic multi-brand activation. The immersive experience will spotlight the hottest sneaker drops across top brands, star-studded NBA player appearances, interactive games and prizes, exclusive product customization, and more – all designed to connect with the basketball community and inspire the next generation, on and off the court.

“Foot Locker’s powerful return to NBA All-Star 2025 unites the best of basketball under one roof,” said Frank Bracken, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer at Foot Locker, Inc. “We are reinforcing our position as the heart of basketball and sneaker culture, igniting San Francisco with unmatched energy and excitement. Our multi-brand, weekend-long activation is a testament to our relentless dedication to delivering a world-class experience for athletes, basketball fans, sneaker enthusiasts, and the local community alike.”

Foot Locker’s two-story experience, located at 150 Powell Street in San Francisco’s Union Square neighborhood, will deliver interactive consumer experiences, celebrating the game, its culture, and its community. Featuring distinct areas for top brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, PUMA, Converse, Crocs, and New Era Cap, the venue will feature immersive activations, high-heat product drops and exclusive releases, all within a vast space designed for fans to shop and connect with basketball culture. Product releases will include the Nike Kobe VI “ASW”, Jordan Retro 12 Flu Game, adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Mid in an exclusive new colorway, PUMA MB TMNT Collection pack, and more. In partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand, The Clinic will also return, featuring a LED court that will light up with dynamic content, daily basketball programming, and skills and drills challenges with top athletes.

The experience will offer fans unforgettable moments, including exclusive appearances from NBA superstars throughout the weekend. Athlete appearances are expected to include Anthony Edwards (adidas), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Converse), Jayson Tatum (Jordan Brand and New Era Cap), Trae Young (Jordan Brand), LaMelo Ball (PUMA), and special guest appearances from top Nike talent. Foot Locker will also run multiple sweepstakes for local FLX Rewards members to enter for a chance to attend NBA events and games, win customized merchandise from key NBA talent, prizes, and additional exclusive giveaways.

Nike’s first-floor space will feature a surprise and delight locker giveaway, championship locker photo moment, countdown clocks for key product drops, and more, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Jordan Brand will elevate the experience for “Unbannable Air,” a vertical jump challenge and interactive graffiti wall. Other notable brand activations will include an adidas polygraph test bringing the ‘No Lie’ ad to life, a PUMA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle lair with interactive games and customization, a Converse Chuck Taylor-focused customization bar with exclusive designs, and more.

“We’re raising the bar at NBA All-Star 2025, arriving bigger and better to deepen our connection with our core consumers through an elevated, multi-brand experience,” said Kim Waldmann, SVP & Chief Customer Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. “Throughout the weekend, we’re bringing the Heart of Sneakers to life with the hottest product drops, top talent appearances, can’t-miss giveaways, and much more – truly one-of-a-kind experiences as dynamic as the game of basketball itself.”

For the second year in a row, Foot Locker will also be an associate partner of the highly anticipated 2025 NBA HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T, between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University during NBA All-Star. As part of this partnership, the Foot Locker Foundation will be donating $25,000 to each school.

Foot Locker’s experience will be located at 150 Powell Street in the Union Square neighborhood of San Francisco. The activation and retail space will be open to the public from Thursday, February 13th – Saturday, February 15 [10 a.m. – 10 p.m. PST] and Sunday, February 16 [10 a.m. -7 p.m. PST].

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,500 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

