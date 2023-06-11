Fontenelle goes 3 for 4 with 2B, HR; TCU sweeps Indiana St. at super regionals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cole Fontenelle went 3 for 4 with a double and a solo homer to help TCU beat Indiana State 6-4 to sweep the best-of-3 Fort Wort Super Regional. TCU clinched a berth in the College World Series for the sixth time in program history and will return to Omaha for the first time since making four straight appearances in the CWS from 2014-17. Tre Richardson hit an RBI single that sparked a five-run bottom of the fourth inning and scored the go-ahead run when Anthony Silva hit a single to right that made it 3-2. Adam Pottinger drew a two-out walk in the top of the first inning that moved Randal Diaz to second base before Keegan Watson and Rivera hit back-to-back RBI singles to give Indiana State.

