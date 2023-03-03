Flood of trades reduced to a trickle at NHL deadline

The NHL trade deadline arrived with only a few deals after a frenzy the past several weeks. Only 21 trades were completed on Friday, down from a one-day record of 32 the previous year. Most high-profile deals were done days ago. Seattle general manager Ron Francis was so surprised he wondered if the NHL had moved up its trade deadline a few days without him knowing. The Minnesota Wild were among the busier teams in landing Anaheim defenseman John Klingberg and Detroit forward Oskar Sundqvist.
St. Louis Blues right wing Kasperi Kapanen, left, and San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and defenseman Jacob MacDonald compete for possession of the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, right, attempts but is unable to score a goal past Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, left, and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Washington. Anaheim won 4-2. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Patrick Semansky
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker, center, falls as he vies for the puck with Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg, left, and center Isac Lundestrom during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill