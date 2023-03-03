Flood of trades reduced to a trickle at NHL deadline

The NHL trade deadline arrived with only a few deals after a frenzy the past several weeks. Only 21 trades were completed on Friday, down from a one-day record of 32 the previous year. Most high-profile deals were done days ago. Seattle general manager Ron Francis was so surprised he wondered if the NHL had moved up its trade deadline a few days without him knowing. The Minnesota Wild were among the busier teams in landing Anaheim defenseman John Klingberg and Detroit forward Oskar Sundqvist.

