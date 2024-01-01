Flames visit the Wild in Western Conference play

Calgary Flames (15-16-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (16-15-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -115, Flames -105

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames square off in Western Conference play.

Minnesota is 16-15-4 overall and 10-5-2 in home games. The Wild have committed 165 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank second in the league.

Calgary has a 15-16-5 record overall and a 6-9-4 record in road games. The Flames have a 5-8-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams play this season. The Wild won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has 15 goals and 10 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has 10 goals and 16 assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Filip Gustavsson: day to day (lower-body), Kirill Kaprizov: day to day (upper body), Mats Zuccarello: out (upper body), Vinni Lettieri: day to day (lower body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

