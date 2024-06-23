First baseman J.D. Davis acquired by Yankees from Oakland for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis was acquired by the Yankees from the Oakland Athletics along with cash for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans as New York sought reinforcement after first baseman Anthony Rizzo broke a forearm and Giancarlo Stanton strained a hamstring. Davis hit .232 with four homers and five RBIs in 135 plate appearances with the A’s, who signed him to a $2.5 million contract in mid-March and designated him for assignment on Tuesday. Davis, 31, is a .273 hitter with 119 homers and 386 RBIs in eight seasons with Houston, the New York Mets, Giants and A’s.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.