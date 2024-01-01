Fired-up Lions coach Dan Campbell insists he has moved on from heartbreaking loss to Cowboys

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says he has moved on from a disputed call at Dallas that led to a loss and took away a shot at the top seed in the NFC. Campbell said in his weekly news conference Monday that he has “controlled fury” and he’s channeling it as the Lions prepare for their regular-season finale against NFC North rival Minnesota. Because of the call that negated a winning 2-point conversion against the Cowboys, the Lions have less to play for in their final game. They can hope to improve their playoff seeding. Campbell says he plans to play his starters.

