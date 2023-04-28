Fire and crash for Gasly deepen Alpine’s slump in F1

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — The Alpine pit crew has been especially busy at Baku City Circuit. Pierre Gasly’s car caught fire in practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and he then crashed the repaired car in qualifying. The two setbacks mirror Alpine’s all-round problems in Formula One. The French team with two French drivers is falling short of lofty ambitions. Alpine was fourth in the constructors’ standings last season and has a long-term goal of fighting for regular podium finishes against the top teams by the end of next season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.