Finally some good news on the pitcher health front as Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer return

Gerrit Cole pitched four-plus innings Wednesday for the New York Yankees and Max Scherzer worked five scoreless frames Sunday for the Texas Rangers. Each right-hander was making his season debut. It’s been a demoralizing season for pitcher health, but Cole and Scherzer are two of the lucky ones. They were actually able to come back this season. Shane McClanahan, Sandy Alcantara, Félix Bautista and Shohei Ohtani haven’t pitched at all in 2024 and aren’t expected to. Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber pitched a bit but are now out for the rest of the year.

