Final major for men at British Open as LPGA heads home to Ohio

The final golf major of the year is this week at the British Open. Royal Troon hasn’t hosted the British Open since 2016 when Henrik Stenson beat Phil Mickelson in a memorable duel. The course is known to play short going out and long and tough coming back in. Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite as the No. 1 player in the world. Tiger Woods is back at Royal Troon for the first time in 20 years. None of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking is playing the LPGA Tour event in Ohio. It’s one week after a major in France.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.