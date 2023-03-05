Ferreira sparks Dallas to 3-1 victory over Galaxy

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored two goals in the second half and FC Dallas defeated the LA Galaxy 3-1. Ferreira’s netters for Dallas (1-1-0) came in the 56th and 64th minutes. Paul Arriola had an assist on the first goal and Paxton Pomykal was credited with one on the second. Dejan Joveljic gave the Galaxy the lead in the 35th minute of their season opener. Alan Velasco scored the equalizer for Dallas just before halftime. Dallas beat the Galaxy at home for a seventh straight time — including the previous three times by shutouts. It marked the first time that the Galaxy have lost seven straight road matches to a single team.

