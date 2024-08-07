Fearsome boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak punches his way to a Paris gold after a last-minute loss in Tokyo

PARIS (AP) — Oleksandr Khyzhniak was one minute away from winning an Olympic gold medal three years ago when he was rocked by one miraculous punch from an inferior opponent. The fearsome Ukrainian boxer spent three years waiting to make it right, and he finally got his epic redemption in Paris. Khyzhniak beat Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan 3:2 in a thrilling final at Roland Garros, securing the championship that evaded him in heartbreaking fashion in Tokyo. The fighters unloaded on each other, but Khyzhniak dominated a third round filled with a jaw-dropping number of uppercuts, combinations and power punches for an Olympic fight.

