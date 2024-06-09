FC Dallas dismisses coach Nico Estevez after 3-8-5 start to the MLS season

FC Dallas dismissed coach Nico Estevez, who was in his third season with the team. Dallas has gone 3-8-5 this season and sits in second-to-last in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference. Dallas, winless in its last five matches, was coming off a 1-1 draw on the road with Minnesota United on Saturday. Assistant coach Peter Luccin will serve as interim head coach, the team said. Estevez is the third MLS coach to be fired this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.