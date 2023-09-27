Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 4

The Giants’ Daniel Jones struggled last week and now has struggled twice in three weeks. Still, those two games came against two of the best defenses in the NFL, and he was the QB1 (31.7 points) the one week he didn’t play Dallas or San Francisco. Jones’ rushing upside gives him a huge floor, while his matchup — Seattle is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks — gives him a big ceiling. He’s a fringe QB1 with top-five upside.

