Falcons’ Smith wants to avoid ‘musical chairs’ at QB as Heinicke prepares for second start

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith says he expects to be able to make a firm commitment to a starting quarterback following Sunday’s game at Arizona. Taylor Heinicke will make his second straight start after replacing Desmond Ridder. Smith isn’t willing to commit to Heinicke past this week. The Falcons have a bye week following the game against the Cardinals, providing Smith and his coaching staff time to assess the quarterback plan for the remainder of the season. Smith says he doesn’t want to have “musical chairs” at the position as the Falcons fight for a playoff spot.

