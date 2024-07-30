Falcons owner Arthur Blank says optimism is increased by new names atop the QB depth chart

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank says having new names atop the quarterback depth chart is among the reasons he is “more optimistic than I’ve been in several years” about his team’s outlook. The 81-year-old Blank has owned the Falcons since 2002. He says the team’s six consecutive losing seasons since its most recent playoff appearance in 2017 have been difficult. Blank said a factor in the downturn was the difficulty in replacing quarterback Matt Ryan. Atlanta made Michael Penix the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft after signing Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed.

