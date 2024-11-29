Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo’s status against Chargers is uncertain due to right hip injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo’s status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers is uncertain due to a right hip injury. The Falcons have listed Koo as questionable for the game and signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad. Koo has made 19 of 26 field goals this season. He missed three of four attempts in a 20-17 loss at New Orleans on November 10 but regrouped to make each of two tries in a 38-6 loss at Denver the following week. Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes was ruled out with a neck injury.

