Falcons have high expectations after 6 straight losing seasons

After six straight losing seasons, owner Arthur Blank spent heavily and expects nothing less than a return to the playoffs. The Falcons fired coach Arthur Smith after he failed to turn things around during his three-year stint, replacing him with former Tampa Bay coach and longtime NFL assistant Raheem Morris. The biggest acquisition was quarterback Kirk Cousins, who agreed to a four-year, $180 million deal — with $100 million guaranteed — to upgrade a spot that was a major issue during Smith’s tenure. But the Falcons raised eyebrows around the league when they followed up the signing of Cousins by drafting another quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., with the No. 8 pick.

