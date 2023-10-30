Falcons DT Grady Jarrett out for season with knee injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is out for the season with a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith confirmed the news at his Monday news conference. Jarrett went down the previous day with a torn ACL in the opening minutes of a 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A two-time Pro Bowler, Jarrett has started every game for the Falcons since 2018. He was the undisputed leader of a defense that underwent a major overhaul this season. Jarrett was having another productive season with 23 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, eight quarterback hits and two passes broken up.

