Falcons DT Grady Jarrett out for season with knee injury

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is out for the season with a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith confirmed the news at his Monday news conference. Jarrett went down the previous day with a torn ACL in the opening minutes of a 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A two-time Pro Bowler, Jarrett has started every game for the Falcons since 2018. He was the undisputed leader of a defense that underwent a major overhaul this season. Jarrett was having another productive season with 23 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, eight quarterback hits and two passes broken up.

