Fair scores 31, climbs scoring list, rallies Syracuse women over No. 15 Florida State 79-73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dyaisha Fair sank nine 3-pointers, scoring a season-high 31 points to move three spots up on the all-time scoring list and rally Syracuse to a 79-73 victory over No. 15 Florida State. Fair has scored 3,038 in her career and passed USC’s Cheryl Miller, Tennessee’s Chamique Holdsclaw and Connecticut’s Maya Moore. She needs two points to move ahead of Delaware’s Elena Delle Donne for 11th all-time. After that comes Iowa State’s Ashley Joens with 3,060. Fair hit three 3-pointers and scored nine, Alaina Rice had seven points and the Orange (15-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 15 straight at home — 11 this season — led 20-19 after one quarter. O’Mariah Gordon scored five in a 12-0 run to begin the second quarter and Florida State (14-5, 5-2) took a 31-20 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.