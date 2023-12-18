Facing Fred: No. 1 South Carolina, Staley reconnect with former assistant in Falcons coach Chmiel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bowling Green first-year coach Fred Chmiel may have an advantage that no other women’s basketball coach may have against No. 1 South Carolina. Chmiel spent the past eight seasons alongside head coach Dawn Staley as a Gamecocks assistant. The two will reconnect Tuesday night when the Falcons host the Gamecocks. Chmiel not sure all that he learned with South Carolina will make any difference to the outcome. He sees the Gamecocks rolling once more despite losing All-Americans he coached like Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Brea Beal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.