Ezi Magbegor scores 30 as Australia wins Olympic women’s basketball bronze, beating Belgium 85-81

PARIS (AP) — Ezi Magbegor scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Australia won the Olympic women’s basketball bronze medal by beating Belgium 85-81. The Opals take home their first Olympic medal in this sport since bronze at the 2012 London Games. Forty-three-year-old center Lauren Jackson now has five Olympic medals. That ties her with Sue Bird and Teresa Edwards for the second-most medals of all time. Belgium goes home empty-handed from its second Olympics but with a bright future thanks to players like Emma Meesseman.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.