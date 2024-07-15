Ezi Magbegor scores 18, Jordan Horston adds 15 as Storm beats Dream 81-70

SEATTLE (AP) — Ezi Magbegor scored 18 points and Jordan Horston added 16 to lead five Seattle players scoring in double figures and the Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 81-70. Jewell Loyd had 14 points and seven assists, Sami Whitcomb scored 13 and Nneka Ogwumike finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Storm (16-8). Atlanta cut its deficit to a point on two occasions early in the fourth quarter before the Storm used a 13-2 run, beginning with two free throws by Loyd with 5:33 to play, that gave Seattle its biggest lead of the game when Horston’s layup capped the spurt and made it 81-67 with 1:42 remaining. Maya Caldwell scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Dream (7-16), which has lost seven straight games and 10 of 11.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.