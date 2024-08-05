Ex-NBA player Budinger, partner Evans eliminated by defending Olympic beach volleyball champ Norway

PARIS (AP) — Now Chase Budinger has some Olympic memories to go along with those NBA career highlights. Budinger was a high school hoops and indoor volleyball star who helped lead Arizona to the NCAA basketball Sweet 16 before playing seven years in the NBA. He joined with Miles Evans in a partnership that was a longshot to make the Paris Games at the beginning of the two-year Olympic qualifying season. Budinger and Evans started out the Summer Games with a victory over host France but lost to the Netherlands and Spain. They won in the lucky loser stage to reach the round of 16. But on Monday, they were overmatched by the Norwegians 21-16, 21-14.

