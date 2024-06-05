Ex-NBA, Arizona basketball player Chase Budinger makes Olympics in beach volleyball

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Chase Budinger (10) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies guard Courtney Lee during the second half of an NBA basketball game Oct. 29, 2014, in Memphis, Tenn. Former NBA player Budinger is going to the Olympics — for beach volleyball. The 6-foot-7 Californian, who helped Arizona reach the Sweet 16 in 2009 before playing seven seasons with the Rockets, Timberwolves, Pacers and Suns, earned a berth with Miles Evans as the No. 2 U.S. men’s pair at the FIVB tournament Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Ostrava, Czechia. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brandon Dill]

Former NBA player Chase Budinger is going to the Olympics — for beach volleyball. The Californian earned a Paris berth with Miles Evans as the No. 2 U.S. men’s pair at the FIVB tournament in Ostrava, Czechia, on Wednesday. Budinger and Evans are both first-time Olympians. The 6-foot-7 Budinger played seven seasons with the Rockets, Timberwolves, Pacers and Suns. The defending women’s gold medalists, April Ross and Alix Klineman, did not attempt to qualify for the Paris Games after taking time off to start families. The U.S. will be represented by reigning world champions Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes, and Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss.

