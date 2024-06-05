Ex-NBA, Arizona basketball player Chase Budinger makes Olympics in beach volleyball

Former NBA player Chase Budinger is going to the Olympics — for beach volleyball. The Californian earned a Paris berth with Miles Evans as the No. 2 U.S. men’s pair at the FIVB tournament in Ostrava, Czechia, on Wednesday. Budinger and Evans are both first-time Olympians. The 6-foot-7 Budinger played seven seasons with the Rockets, Timberwolves, Pacers and Suns. The defending women’s gold medalists, April Ross and Alix Klineman, did not attempt to qualify for the Paris Games after taking time off to start families. The U.S. will be represented by reigning world champions Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes, and Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss.

