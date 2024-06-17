Even after rough week against Yankees and Dodgers, it’s been a remarkable season for Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals took their lumps this past week against two of the best teams in baseball. That shouldn’t detract from their remarkable rise. The Royals lost 106 games last season. No team has improved from that many defeats to make the postseason a year later. The 2017 Minnesota Twins were the first team to qualify a season after triple-digit losses. They went 59-103 the previous year. The Miami Marlins lost 105 games in 2019 and made the postseason in 2020, but that was with an expanded playoff tournament following a 60-game regular season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.