Evan Fournier’s 40-footer helps seal France’s win over Canada and trip to the Olympic semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Evan Fournier was wide open at the top of the key late in the fourth quarter, a shot that would have clinched a trip to the semifinals of the Paris Olympics for France. The ball felt good leaving his hand, and he was a bit surprised when it rimmed out. Turns out, something better awaited. Fournier wound up making a 40-footer on the same possession to beat the shot clock, providing the exclamation point in France’s 82-73 win over Canada in the men’s basketball quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

