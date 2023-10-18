Evan Carter, Corbin Carroll and MLB’s precocious rookie class unfazed by pressure-packed playoffs

Major League Baseball’s stellar rookie class has continued to produce in the postseason. Texas’ Evan Carter and Josh Jung, Philadelphia’s Johan Rojas and Arizona’s Corbin Carroll are among a handful of players who are playing important roles deep into October. Rojas is a defensive standout who made one of the best defensive plays of the postseason in Game 4 of the NL Division Series. Carroll is the catalyst for the up-and-coming Diamondbacks. Jung and Carter provided the late-season spark the Rangers needed to snap out of a late funk during the regular season.

