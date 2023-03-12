Espinoza lifts Earthquakes to 1-0 victory over Rapids

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza scored in the 78th minute to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Espinoza’s unassisted goal helped San Jose (2-1-0) win for just the second time in its last eight matches against Colorado (0-2-1). The Rapids have not scored a goal through three matches this season. Colorado failed to score in its first three matches in 2015 when they became the only team to open a season with three scoreless draws.

