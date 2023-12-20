Ejim has 27 points, Maxwell 14 of 17 in 3rd quarter, No. 20 Gonzaga women drop Arizona 81-69

PHOENIX (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 of her 27 points in the first half, Brynna Maxwell scored 14 of her 17 in a dominant third quarter and No. 20 Gonzaga defeated Arizona 81-69 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Behind Ejim, who was 10-of-12 shooting, the Bulldogs took a 38-32 halftime lead. Then Maxwell got hot, making all five of her shots, four of them 3-pointers, as the Zags outscored the Wildcats 29-14 in the third quarter to lead 67-46. The Bulldogs were 12 of 16 in the third quarter and were shooting 68% (28 of 41) entering the final 10 minutes. Kailyn Gilbert had 20 points and four steals to lead Arizona.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.