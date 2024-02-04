Ejim has 21-11 double-double, No. 19 Gonzaga women have record 19 3s in 104-39 win over Pacific

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 19 Gonzaga drilled a school-record 19 3-pointers in rolling to a 104-39 win over Pacific. Gonzaga has won 30 straight home games, second to South Carolina’s streak of 50. It was the Bulldogs’ 16th straight win this season. The onslaught started early when the Bulldogs hit 7 of 11 behind the arc in the first quarter, opening a 20-point lead. Gonzaga’s 54% shooting (19 of 35) behind the arc was better than their 53% overall (36 of 68). Reserve Lauren Glazier scored 10 points for Pacific

