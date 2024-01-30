Eighteen current WNBA players on Athletes Unlimited rosters this season

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Aces' Sydney Colson (51) plays during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in New York. The WNBA and its players are once again a big part of the Athletes Unlimited basketball season. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

The WNBA and its players are once again a big part of the Athletes Unlimited basketball season. Eighteen players in the 40-person league finished last season on a WNBA roster while 11 others, including two-time Olympic champion Angel McCoughtry, have experience in the league. There has been a growth in the amount of WNBA players competing in the four-week league from its inception in 2022. Originally 34% had some WNBA ties with that number increasing to 72.5% this year. Most of the games in the league will be available to watch for free on the WNBA App. It’s a second year of a collaboration between the two leagues.

