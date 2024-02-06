Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as head coach and his twin brother as team director

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has put twin brothers in charge of its national soccer team with Hossam Hassan taking over as coach and Ibrahim Hassan as team director. The Egyptian Football Association says that Hossam Hassan will succeed Portuguese coach Rui Vitória. It fired Vitória on Sunday after the team’s disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations. Egypt failed to win a game in the 34th edition of the tournament and was knocked out by Congo in a dramatic penalty shootout in the round of 16. The now 57-year-old Hossam Hassan is the country’s all-time top-scorer with 68 goals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.