Eflin makes good 1st impression with Rays after big deal

Zach Eflin made a good first impression with the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-hander struck out three of the four Minnesota batters he faced in his first spring training start. Eflin signed a $40 million, three-year contract during the offseason. That is the most money the Rays have ever given to a free agent. Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas told reporters that he is pulling out of the World Baseball Classic with Venezuela because he wants to focus on his role as the likely starting shortstop for Los Angeles. Expected Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this week.

