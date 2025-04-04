Edwards shakes off injury scare and scores 28 points to lead Timberwolves past Nets 105-90

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Edwards shook off an injury scare and finished with 28 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Brooklyn Nets 105-90 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Edwards, who also added five rebounds, appeared to avoid serious injury when he briefly left the game after he stepped backward onto the foot of Nets coach Jordi Fernandez while making a 3-pointer late in the second quarter. Edwards was helped off the court, but returned for the start of the second half.

Rudy Gobert added 21 points for Minnesota while shooting 9 of 10 from the field and adding 18 rebounds.

Nic Claxton had 18 points for Brooklyn and Dariq Whitehead scored 17.

Key moment

Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (5) passes to a teammate during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday, April 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II

The Timberwolves took the lead with 8:26 left in the second quarter and never looked back. Edwards led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 49-37 at the break.

Key stat

The Timberwolves shot 31.0% — 13 of 42 — from 3-point range, led by Edwards’ 5 of 10.

Up next

Timberwolves: Take on the 76ers in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Nets: Host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

