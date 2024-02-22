Edmonton hosts Minnesota following Foegele’s 2-goal performance

Minnesota Wild (26-24-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (33-18-2, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Minnesota Wild after Warren Foegele scored two goals in the Oilers’ 6-5 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins.

Edmonton is 33-18-2 overall and 17-6-2 in home games. The Oilers have given up 156 goals while scoring 190 for a +34 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 26-24-6 overall and 12-13-2 in road games. The Wild are fourth in NHL play with 253 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

The teams square off Friday for the third time this season. The Oilers won 4-3 in the previous meeting. Foegele led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has 34 goals and 20 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has four goals and 21 assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 29 goals and 23 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: day to day (illness).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body), Zach Bogosian: day to day (upper-body).

