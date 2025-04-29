Edman delivers in 10th as Dodgers weather Myers’ pinch-hit slam for 7-6 win over Marlins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Edman hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers blew a five-run lead before rallying to beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 on Monday night.

Teoscar Hernández homered in his third consecutive game for the Dodgers, who opened a three-game series with their third straight win in hair-raising fashion.

Dane Myers delivered a pinch-hit grand slam as Miami rallied from a five-run deficit in the sixth, and the Marlins went up 6-5 in the 10th on Jesús Sánchez’s RBI double off Kirby Yates (3-1).

But then Andy Pages drew a leadoff walk from Ronny Henriquez (1-1) in the bottom half, and Kiké Hernández bunted both runners over before Edman’s drive to right comfortably scored Michael Conforto and Pages.

Dustin May yielded three runs on five singles and three walks while pitching into the sixth for the Dodgers. He has lasted at least five innings in all five starts since his return from a nearly two-year injury absence, providing stability to an ailing rotation that took another blow Monday when Tyler Glasnow went on the injured list.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts had early RBI singles before Miguel Rojas added a two-out RBI double in the fourth against the team with which he spent eight seasons.

May gave up Eric Wagaman’s RBI single in the sixth before Anthony Banda blew the rest of the lead on Myers’ first career grand slam.

Kiké Hernández’s sacrifice bunt drew a loud ovation from Dodgers fans, and Edman ended it on Henriquez’s next pitch.

Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run shot in the fifth. It’s the 2024 Home Run Derby champ’s ninth homer already this season, tied for third-most in the majors.

Miami ace Sandy Alcántara (2-2, 6.56 ERA) makes the sixth start of his unimpressive-to-date season Tuesday. The Dodgers will go with a bullpen game.

